Welcome to December football in the NFL! The 2025 campaign is in its final full month, and the Week 14 slate is loaded with high-stakes matchups. With the season in the final stretch, one wrong move could set your season up in flames. For instance, the Cowboys had their playoff hopes dented dramatically with their loss to the Lions on Thursday. As we look towards Sunday's action, the Chiefs and Texans are playing for their postseason lives in prime time, and the Steelers and Ravens are going toe-to-toe in a pivotal matchup that'll put the AFC North crown in clearer focus.

The only thing that'll make these contests even more interesting if having our own stakes hanging in the balance as well. To get you situated for Week 14, check out our best bets below as well as picks for every other game on the slate.

Note: New England, New York (Giants), San Francisco, and Carolina are on the bye in Week 14.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS | Paramount+)

Indy is on the decline at the moment, owning a 1-3 record over its last four games. That has seen them fall out of first place in the AFC South and looking up to these Jaguars.

Part of the reason for the Colts' struggles has been Daniel Jones being less than 100% as he is playing through a fractured fibula. With him expected to scramble less, this could leave him as a sitting duck for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen, who has been on a tear in recent weeks. Over his last five games, Hines-Allen has totaled 5.5 sacks. That sets the stage for Jacksonville to wreak havoc on the Colts' passing attack.

Meanwhile, if Indy decides to lean on Jonathan Taylor, that also doesn't match up well with a Jaguars defense that is surrendering the fewest rushing yards per game (82.4) in the NFL this season. The Colts are at risk of tumbling out of the playoff picture by the time Week 14 is done.

Projected score: Jaguars 24, Colts 23

The pick: Jaguars +1.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox | Fubo, try for free)

This is a play strictly backing the Browns' All-World defense. The unit ranks second in the NFL in total yards per game allowed (271.3) and in sacks per game (3.6). They are also top 10 in the NFL in red-zone efficiency. That is a massive mismatch against a Tennessee offense that has been at the bottom of the NFL across the board. The Titans are last in points per game (14.2) and total yards per game (242.4).

That sets the Browns up for utter domination on defense, which means Shedeur Sanders and the offense won't have to do too much heavy lifting to pull off the win.

Projected score: Browns 23, Titans 14

The pick: Browns -3.5

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC | Fubo, try for free)

I wrote about it coming out of Week 13 that it feels like the nails are starting to hit Kansas City's coffin. While the events of last week were the initial blows, Sunday night's matchup against Houston could be the critical hit. Watching the Chiefs this season, they just feel tired. Yes, they've been better at Arrowhead than they've been on the road, but the Texans are a different beast due to their defense.

We know Houston is the No. 1 scoring defense and in total yards allowed, which will give K.C. headaches. What you might not know is that the Texans are an ideal matchup to nullify Patrick Mahomes' improvisation. Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards outside of the pocket (73.4 per game), while the Texans are giving up the fewest passing yards per game (11.0) on throws outside of the pocket. For reference, this Houston defense held the Josh Allen-led Bills offense to just three total yards on his nine plays outside the pocket back in Week 11.

With C.J. Stroud back under center, the Texans have the capabilities to put enough points on the board offensively, as the defense bottles up the Chiefs' offense en route to an upset.

Projected score: Texans 24, Chiefs 20

The pick: Texans +3.5

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN | Fubo, try for free)

The vibes surrounding the Eagles are terrible. They've lost back-to-back games, and the entire organization feels miserable. That said, this is an interesting bounce-back spot for them in Los Angeles.

On top of Philadelphia having the rest advantage after playing Friday, the Chargers are looking for Justin Herbert to respond well after undergoing a procedure on his fractured non-throwing hand on Monday. Even if he does, he may not be 100%. Meanwhile, I think this game has the potential to be a Saquon Barkley showcase. The Chargers can be run on, as we saw back in Week 11 when the Jaguars posted 192 yards and four touchdowns against them on the ground. The combination of Barkley and Jalen Hurts can do just as much damage if they make it a priority.

Projected score: Eagles 26, Chargers 21

The pick: Eagles -2.5

Rest of the bunch

Bengals at Bills

Projected score: Bills 27, Bengals 24

The pick: Bengals +5.5

Dolphins at Jets

Projected score: Dolphins 24, Jets 20

The pick: Dolphins -3

Saints at Buccaneers

Projected score: Buccaneers 27, Saints 17

The pick: Buccaneers -8.5

Steelers at Ravens

Projected score: Ravens 24, Steelers 20

The pick: Steelers +5.5

Seahawks at Falcons

Projected score: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20

The pick: Seahawks -6.5

Commanders at Vikings

Projected score: Commanders 24, Vikings 17

The pick: Commanders -1.5

Broncos at Raiders

Projected score: Broncos 26, Raiders 16

The pick: Broncos -7.5

Bears at Packers

Projected score: Packers 27, Bears 20

The pick: Packers -6.5

Rams at Cardinals

Projected score: Rams 27, Cardinals 21

The pick: Cardinals +8.5