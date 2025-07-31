Veteran running back Latavius Murray announced his retirement Wednesday after 10 NFL seasons. Murray, 35, spent the 2023 season with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in 13 games as a backup to James Cook. He finished with 300 yards rushing and four touchdowns, primarily serving in short-yardage and pass-protection roles.

A sixth-round pick by the Raiders in 2013, Murray missed his rookie year due to injury but became a full-time starter by 2015, rushing for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns in his lone Pro Bowl season.

Over the next decade, Murray played for six teams -- the Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Bills -- and became known as a steady, versatile back capable of stepping into multiple systems. He finished his career with 6,552 yards rushing and 59 touchdowns plus 239 receptions for 1,620 yards and two more scores over 151 regular-season games.

After three seasons in Oakland, Murray signed with Minnesota in 2017 and shared carries with Dalvin Cook. He later joined the Saints, rushing for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.

He remained productive late in his career, often filling midseason roster needs. In 2022, he combined for 760 yards rushing between the Saints and Broncos -- the fourth-highest total of his career. He signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in 2023, entering the season as the NFL's oldest active running back.

Before the NFL, Murray starred at UCF, where he rushed for 2,424 yards and 37 touchdowns over four seasons (2008–12). He also tallied six receiving touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a score. He was named first-team All-Conference USA in 2012 and inducted into the UCF Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.