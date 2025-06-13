The Indianapolis Colts will honor late owner Jim Irsay by inducting him into the team's Ring Honor this season. The ceremony will take place prior to the Colts' Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins. Irsay will become the 20th member to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. His father, Robert Irsay, was the inaugural inductee in 1996.

"There was no bigger advocate for the Colts, the NFL, the city of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana than our dad, Jim Irsay," Irsay's daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, said in a statement. "It's only fitting that he now joins the other amazing Colts legends in our Ring of Honor who contributed so much to our franchise and our community over the past four decades."

Irsay, who had owned the Colts since 1997, died in his sleep on May 21, according to his family. In addition to owning the franchise, Irsay also served as the Colts vice president and general manager from 1984-1996.

Robert Irsay originally bought the Colts back in 1972 and moved the team from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984 before passing ownership of the team to Jim in 1997.

The Colts announced this week that the Irsay family would retain ownership of the franchise, with Irsay's three daughters serving as owners. The trio have already begun their new roles as executives and have held vice chair/owner positions since 2012. Irsay-Gordon becomes the Colts owner and CEO and will now serve as the franchise's principal owner; however, Irsay had previously made it clear that all three of his daughters would remain in equal standing when it came to their leadership duties. Foyt currently has a title of owner and executive vice presidents, while Jackson is an owner and chief brand officer and president of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation.

During his time as the Colts owner, Irsay ran a franchise that had considerable success. Indianapolis captured 10 division crowns, made four AFC Championship Game appearances and won Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

The Colts remain one of the few NFL teams that remain under sole family ownership.