Late Cowboys defensive touchdown against Giants left many bettors, fantasy owners devastated
Monday night's game brought one of the worst bad beats in a while
Perhaps the rogue black cat that made its way across the MetLife Stadium field on Monday night was more a bad omen for bettors and fantasy owners more than it was for either team. Sure, you can make the case that the Giants let the game get away from them after the cat appeared, but some bettors had an even worse night following a brutal backdoor cover.
To set the scene: The Cowboys held a 30-18 lead in the final minute of the game. The over/under point total was set at 48 for many gamblers, meaning those with the under were praying that the score would hold. Unfortunately for those with money on the game, the Giants were attempting to show some pride by fighting for points in the waning seconds (and, to be fair, they were still within two scores). But it seemed unlikely they'd score, so bettors on the total had to be settling into the push.
Then, this happened...
That sloppy sequence that resulted in a defensive touchdown for the Cowboys was a rather shocking late-game twist that pushed the scoreline over the total and ruined the night for so many people. (On the other hand, a bad beat for someone is a miraculous victory for some else. There were plenty of people who fell asleep with smiles on their faces on Monday night).
It wasn't just bettors affected by the late development, though. Fantasy owners with the Cowboys' defense, and those playing against them, also were heavily impacted by the score. In several cases, this play was the difference between a win and a loss.
Somewhere dark and damp, the black cat smirks.
