The Kansas City Chiefs found themselves leading the Houston Texans 31-20 late in the fourth quarter of the NFL season opener on Thursday night and had the option of just running out the clock to seal the win. However, with 30 seconds remaining in the game, kicker Harrison Butker connected on a 19-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 34-20 victory. KC was in field goal territory after a failed onside kick attempt from Houston.

While that field goal seems meaningless, it ended up having massive gambling implications. The over/under for the Thursday night battle at William Hill Sportsbook and many other books closed at 53.5 points. So, that late field goal allowed the over to hit, resulting in a terrible bad beat for gamblers with the under.

According to Yahoo Sports, one BetMGM gambler placed $100,000 on the under for Thursday's game, You'd have to imagine you're having a better Friday than that individual.

The NFL didn't have any preseason this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, so betting on something like the over/under rather than a moneyline pick on which team was going to win was seemingly a smart move. Then the field goal happened. To come that close to hitting a bet on the under and lose, well, that has to be absolutely frustrating.