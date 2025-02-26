Happy midweek, everyone! Today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

1. Matthew Stafford latest: Raiders in, Steelers out?

The Los Angeles Rams are letting Matthew Stafford talk with other NFL teams amid a contract holdup, and we're already getting an idea of which clubs are serious about trying to acquire the veteran via trade. The Pittsburgh Steelers, for example, have yet to communicate with the quarterback's representation despite initial reports of interest, and are apparently unlikely to enter a bidding war for Stafford. The Las Vegas Raiders, on the other hand, have reportedly enlisted Tom Brady to try recruiting Stafford to Sin City.

2. Travis Kelce future: Chiefs star expected to return

Kelce hinted after Kansas City's Super Bowl LIX defeat that he might be ready to hang up the cleats, emphasizing the physical and mental toll of returning for another NFL season. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach all but dismissed the retirement speculation on Tuesday, however, revealing at the scouting combine that the team expects Kelce to return for 2025, the final year of the tight end's contract.

3. QB rumor mill: Rodgers' preferred landing spot

Here are some of the latest rumblings regarding potential quarterback moves:

4. Seven big names who could draw trade interest

Matthew Stafford isn't the only blockbuster talent who could be moved, or at least warrant behind-the-scenes inquiries via trade talks, during the 2025 offseason. With free agency around the corner, we identified seven notable veterans who figure to draw interest from around the NFL. Among them: a recent Super Bowl champion, plus a Pro Bowl tight end who once hit 1,000 yards as a rookie.

Eagles QB Kenny Pickett

Offloaded by the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason during the team's quarterback overhaul, Pickett isn't exactly a needle-mover as a potential starter. Still, at just 26, with 25 career starts under his belt, fresh off a learning season as the No. 2 for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, he could be an attractive low-risk, high-reward option for a rebuilding squad. Think the New Orleans Saints, who just hired ex-Eagles coordinator Kellen Moore. Philly also has the young Tanner McKee in tow as a reserve.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

A running joke in Atlanta due to his relative lack of usage since a 1,000-yard debut in 2021, the former first-round pick is precisely the kind of building block the Falcons should probably be retaining and maximizing, given Pitts is still just 24 with a wide receiver's skill set. But if they don't have major long-term plans for the tight end, now would be the time to collect offers, ahead of his 2025 contract season. Imagine a contender like the Eagles making a luxury upgrade at the position by pursuing his upside.

5. Ravens GM addresses Justin Tucker allegations

Longtime Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from 16 different women, who have accused the Pro Bowler of repeatedly exposing himself at massage therapy sessions from 2012-2016. Tucker denied the initial wave of allegations -- from six women -- but the NFL is currently investigating the claims. And Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday that Baltimore supports the investigation, pledging to make a decision on Tucker's future once more information is gathered.

"The allegations are serious and concerning," DeCosta told reporters at the combine. "The amount of allegations are serious and concerning. ... We'll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can, and we'll make a decision based on that. ... We're fortunate the league has come down to Baltimore. ... We'll wait for the investigation to take place, and we'll make a decision based off of that."

6. Extra points: Garrett rumors, Peters retires, more

Here are some additional headlines to hold you over: