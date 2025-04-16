Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech is busy trying to recruit Jalen Ramsey to the Cincinnati Bengals (or so we think), so today's Pick Six Newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest NFL buzz.

1. Cam Ward hints he's locked in as Titans' No. 1 pick

There isn't a lot of doubt around the NFL about the Tennessee Titans' No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. Cam Ward has been the favorite to go first for a while. Now the Miami quarterback is all but forecasting his own selection, jokingly listing his favorite NFL coaches and players on a recent video-game stream ... and including Titans in every category. It sure seems like somebody knows he's going to Tennessee. We'll find out soon enough.

2. 10 notable NFL names set to be most affected by draft

With Ward widely projected to lead the draft as the Titans' pick, which other big names could shape this year's rookie class? More than that, which veteran NFL players, coaches and executives could be most impacted by the incoming crop of 2025 prospects? We identified 10 of the most notable, including a few New York Giants:

Giants GM Joe Schoen: Stuck in rebuild mode since his arrival as the new personnel chief in 2022, Schoen promised to "look under every rock" at quarterback this offseason, but he never promised New York would find any gems. Unearthing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston means New York at least has more experience in the quarterback room, but Schoen could desperately use a higher-upside succession plan.

Stuck in rebuild mode since his arrival as the new personnel chief in 2022, Schoen promised to "look under every rock" at quarterback this offseason, but he never promised New York would find any gems. Unearthing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston means New York at least has more experience in the quarterback room, but Schoen could desperately use a higher-upside succession plan. Giants QB Russell Wilson: Wilson is the de facto No. 1 thanks to his experience and borderline starter-level contract. Even his earnings aren't ludicrous, however, indicating Jameis Winston is just as likely to see the field in 2025. If the Giants fail to secure an early-round investment at his position, Wilson will feel a lot better about genuinely getting a shot in East Rutherford. Otherwise, his clock will already be ticking.

Wilson is the de facto No. 1 thanks to his experience and borderline starter-level contract. Even his earnings aren't ludicrous, however, indicating Jameis Winston is just as likely to see the field in 2025. If the Giants fail to secure an early-round investment at his position, Wilson will feel a lot better about genuinely getting a shot in East Rutherford. Otherwise, his clock will already be ticking. Free agent QB Aaron Rodgers: The (unsigned) elephant in the room, Rodgers has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers since his official exit from the New York Jets. He's yet to put pen to paper, though, and the Steelers may or may not address their gaping hole at quarterback in the draft. Maybe another team will finally come calling if it fails to secure its own quarterback. Or maybe Rodgers will just hang up the cleats after all.

Find our full list of veterans set to be affected by the draft right here.

3. Shedeur Sanders latest: Steelers in awe? No Round 1?

Is Shedeur Sanders set to come off the board early in the draft? Is he liable to slip out of Round 1 entirely? And might he be the reason Aaron Rodgers doesn't end up in Pittsburgh? It depends which voice you're listening to. The polarizing Colorado prospect has already crowned himself the top quarterback of the 2025 class, arguing any NFL team that passes on him would be a "fool" to do so. And the Steelers are one team that apparently thinks very highly of Deion Sanders' son, with head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly among his top advocates. Still, plenty of scouts apparently don't even have a first-round grade on the Buffaloes product, per Sports Illustrated, with concerns over a lack of high-upside skills. Sanders' draft weekend is bound to be eye-popping for one reason or another.

4. NFL comparisons for top 100 prospects of 2025 draft

It's anyone's guess how most of this year's top draft prospects will actually pan out. Yet our team of draft experts put their heads together to provide their best pro comparisons for 100 -- count them, 100! -- of the most talented 2025 draft possibilities, including a slew of likely first-rounders. Here's a sampling:

Travis Hunter: Justin Jefferson -- Like Jefferson, Hunter is fluid, concise and sudden in his movements without the ball, which allows him to create separation. He has the explosiveness both after the catch on quick-hitting passes and down the field on the vertical plane. He attacks the football like Jefferson and has the elite body control to not only high point the ball but contort his body to make difficult contested catches. (Dan Schneier)

Like Jefferson, Hunter is fluid, concise and sudden in his movements without the ball, which allows him to create separation. He has the explosiveness both after the catch on quick-hitting passes and down the field on the vertical plane. He attacks the football like Jefferson and has the elite body control to not only high point the ball but contort his body to make difficult contested catches. (Dan Schneier) Tetairoa McMillan: Tee Higgins -- Like Higgins, McMillan isn't a freak athlete who'll jump out of the gym or burn past NFL cornerbacks with regularity. But he has awesome body control for his size, and is a moose to corral in the open field. Plus, like Higgins, McMillan stars in traffic at the intermediate level and down the field. (Chris Trapasso)

Like Higgins, McMillan isn't a freak athlete who'll jump out of the gym or burn past NFL cornerbacks with regularity. But he has awesome body control for his size, and is a moose to corral in the open field. Plus, like Higgins, McMillan stars in traffic at the intermediate level and down the field. (Chris Trapasso) Jack Bech: Jerricho Cotchery -- Cotchery proved to be a good receiver with plus size, underrated quickness, great hands and a knack for making big plays. It's not a stretch to suggest the same can happen with Bech, who will need some coaching to expand on his footwork and physicality but will come into the league fluent in route running and excellent hands with good size. (Dave Richard)

5. Trapasso's new mock: Two stunners at WR in top 10

It's mock draft season, and this time, Chris Trapasso has something a little different: a personal recommendation for each of the NFL's 32 teams. That's right; in his latest projection, he's forecasting picks he would advise, rather than predicting precisely what teams will do. Here's a look at some of his bolder strokes:

Luther Burden III to the Raiders (No. 6 overall): The 2024 production was disappointing from Burden, but much of that was due to his strange, screen-based usage and shaky quarterback play. In 2023, he caught 86 passes for over 1,200 yards in a more traditional role. He's best as a YAC specialist from the slot, and the Raiders have a clear need at that specific position in the receiver room. D.J. Turner took the most snaps in the slot for them in 2024.

The 2024 production was disappointing from Burden, but much of that was due to his strange, screen-based usage and shaky quarterback play. In 2023, he caught 86 passes for over 1,200 yards in a more traditional role. He's best as a YAC specialist from the slot, and the Raiders have a clear need at that specific position in the receiver room. D.J. Turner took the most snaps in the slot for them in 2024. Jack Bech to the Bears (No. 10 overall): I had Mike Green, the Marshall edge rusher, written in here, and made a last-second change. Why? Because Bech directly helps Caleb Williams and nothing is more important than that. He's a pro-ready inside-outside receiver who would give last year's No. 1 overall a fine receiver trio in the Windy City. I'd be fine addressing running back with one of Chicago's two second-round selections.

I had Mike Green, the Marshall edge rusher, written in here, and made a last-second change. Why? Because Bech directly helps Caleb Williams and nothing is more important than that. He's a pro-ready inside-outside receiver who would give last year's No. 1 overall a fine receiver trio in the Windy City. I'd be fine addressing running back with one of Chicago's two second-round selections. Shavon Revel Jr. to the Cowboys (No. 11 overall): There is an injury concern with Revel, but because it happened in September, let's assume he'll be able to return from his torn ACL early in the season, if not Week 1. Like Trevon Diggs, he's tall, somewhat stiff but incredibly talented.

6. Extra points: Panthers trade? Best bets for picks

