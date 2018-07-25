Latest tests shows no signs of cancer for Bills legend Jim Kelly

Jim Kelly, the Bills legend and Hall of Famer, showed no evidence of oral cancer after visiting with doctors on Wednesday. His wife, Jill, made the announcement on social media.

"Double thumbs up!" Jill wrote on Instagram. "MRI and CTScans are clear. Still working through major pain management, but PRAISE THE LORD, no evidence of cancer."

Back in March, Kelly announced that his cancer had returned. He was first diagnosed in 2013, when doctors gave him just a 10 percent chance to live. The cancer "came back with a vengeance" a year later and it returned once again this spring. Kelly, 58, endured a 12-hour surgery in late March that removed the oral cancer and reconstructed his upper jaw. In June he underwent another surgery.

Kelly said earlier this year that he draws inspiration from those who have said they've been inspired by his journey.

"I want them to know that they inspire me to never give up," he said. "Because if I can make a difference for you, I know what you've done for me. I live by this motto: Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow."

"I might have lost four Super Bowls in a row, but I've kicked cancer's (butt) twice," Kelly told the Buffalo News' Vic Carucci during a March phone interview. "And I plan on making it a third, with the grace of God."