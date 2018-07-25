Latest tests shows no signs of cancer for Bills legend Jim Kelly
The Hall of Famer announced in March that his cancer had returned; he underwent surgery last month
Jim Kelly, the Bills legend and Hall of Famer, showed no evidence of oral cancer after visiting with doctors on Wednesday. His wife, Jill, made the announcement on social media.
"Double thumbs up!" Jill wrote on Instagram. "MRI and CTScans are clear. Still working through major pain management, but PRAISE THE LORD, no evidence of cancer."
Back in March, Kelly announced that his cancer had returned. He was first diagnosed in 2013, when doctors gave him just a 10 percent chance to live. The cancer "came back with a vengeance" a year later and it returned once again this spring. Kelly, 58, endured a 12-hour surgery in late March that removed the oral cancer and reconstructed his upper jaw. In June he underwent another surgery.
Kelly said earlier this year that he draws inspiration from those who have said they've been inspired by his journey.
"I want them to know that they inspire me to never give up," he said. "Because if I can make a difference for you, I know what you've done for me. I live by this motto: Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow."
"I might have lost four Super Bowls in a row, but I've kicked cancer's (butt) twice," Kelly told the Buffalo News' Vic Carucci during a March phone interview. "And I plan on making it a third, with the grace of God."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Browns have discussed signing Dez Bryant
Dez is still on the open market after being cut by the Cowboys a few months ago
-
Sam Beal out for the year with injury
Sam Beal was chosen by the Giants in the 2018 supplemental draft
-
Ramsey will be late to Jaguars camp
Ramsey will spend a few days in Tennessee before reporting to camp
-
Why Joe Flacco is done in BAL after 2018
Jason La Canfora breaks down the situation in Baltimore and joins Will Brinson to cover all...
-
Reich says Luck will play preseason
Frank Reich says Andrew Luck will play against the Seahawks in two weeks
-
Falcons extend Dimitroff and Quinn
The Falcons are coming off a 10-6 season that ended with a divisional-round playoff loss to...