'Laurel' or 'Yanny?' Cowboys, Mariners and Blue Jays take on the viral video
As a certain audio recording fascinates the internet, a handful of teams are making it their own
Remember when the internet stopped what it was doing in 2015 to ceaselessly debate whether a picture of a dress was either white and gold or black and blue?
Well, that whole fascination (waste of time?) has returned, for all intents and purposes.
This time, however, it hasn't come in the form of a dress, but as an audio recording.
If you spend any time on social media, you've probably heard of this -- literally -- by now: A video plays audio of a man's voice reading a single word, and listeners are asked whether they hear the word "laurel" or the word "yanny."
But no one can agree on which word is spoken. Some swear by "laurel." Some swear by "yanny." Others say they've heard one become the other over time. (This is the point where it's OK to wonder whether certain videos simply have altered pitches or frequencies -- or whether aliens are using this to scramble our communications.)
Sports teams haven't been immune to this viral video, either. But they've also opted to make things easier for all of us and, well, change a little something about which words are being spoken. The Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays, for example, made it clear that they don't care much for "laurel" or "yanny:"
