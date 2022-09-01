Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is entering his first season with the Carolina Panthers and says he is motivated and ready to make an impact on the field. After spending the first two years of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to the Panthers in late August, he is confident in what he can bring to his new team.

Shenault, 23, said one of his goals is to get the fans excited to watch him play.

"I'm a hungry player. I'm a dog. I'll get down and dirty. I'm a tough person. I love this game, love to score touchdowns, love to get the fans lit. That's one of the biggest things," Shenault said in his Panthers' introductory press conference.

Shenault wants to help the team in whatever way he can. "Hopefully, I'm able to get in different positions and take the top off, because I'm very capable of doing so."

It seems Shenault is already impressing teammates, including quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"Honestly, I was kind of shocked. He's a big dude. Really physical presence. He came out there, obviously, he's learning on the fly for us right now, but I can relate to that. He did well today. He has a physical presence," Mayfield said. "Obviously his athleticism jumps off the tape. Seeing him in person is another thing. We're happy to have him, and just see what he fits in with what he's doing."

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound player has also impressed his new head coach Matt Rhule.

"Laviksa's walking into a situation where he doesn't have to be the No. 1 guy right away. He just has to come in and learn some things. Because we have the other receivers, we don't have a ton of pressure," Rhule said. "But we know we need playmakers. We're always going to look for playmakers. An added component of that is not just his ability to run the football, but he can be a really, really physical blocker, which is something that we want."

Shenault did not make too much of an impact in his two years after the Jaguars drafted him in the second round in 2020. The team decided to part ways with him this offseason.

In his first season, he had 58 receptions for 600 yards and five touchdowns. In 2021, he put up 63 receptions for 619 yards and no touchdowns.

He joins DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Rashard Higgins and Terrace Marshall Jr. as the wide receivers in Carolina and will help an offense that also has running backs Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman.

Things are already looking up for Shenault based on reviews from his QB and head coach, and he will get the chance to earn more opportunities to impress soon as the regular season begins for the Panthers on Sept. 11 against the Cleveland Browns.