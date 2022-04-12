Count Lavonte David as one of the biggest supporters of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers naming Todd Bowles as head coach. As Bruce Arians moved on to become a senior football consultant for the franchise, the Buccaneers had his successor in place.

David, the longest tenured player on the Buccaneers, endorsed the hire in the most sincere way.

"I love it, I love the move. They did a great thing just putting the right guy in front," David said during Buccaneers minicamp Tuesday. "I think everybody's going to love him, everybody's going to get along with him. I talked to him and he said, 'You defensive guys, y'all know me already.' You won't get any bad words from anybody talking about [Coach] Bowles. Coach Bowles is a great dude.

"He's a team-first guy, he's a player-first guy. Just got to get an opportunity for the offense, throughout this process, for guys on the offense to learn and get to know him. I'm sure there's going to be great things.

"But, I'm very happy for him. If it wasn't here, it was going to be somewhere else. Definitely a guy who you can definitely go out there and play hard for four quarters of a football game."

Bowles was the defensive coordinator for the Buccaneers for three seasons, having a top-10 defense in points allowed over the last two seasons. Tampa Bay is third in takeaways (82), first in points off takeaways (331), tied for third in sacks (142), first in quarterback hits (352), and first in opponent rush yards per attempt (3.72) in the three years Bowles was defensive coordinator.

The Buccaneers aren't the least bit concerned Bowles won't be as successful as head coach as he was as the defensive coordinator. Bowles' presence was why Keanu Neal signed with the Buccaneers and moved back to safety in place of the departed Jordan Whitehead.

"That was one of the reasons why I decided to come here," Neal said. "He's a mastermind with what he does and I'm excited to see what he can cook up, for sure.

"It's a very disciplined group. They love to have fun. They enjoy the game, enjoy being around each other. Just the environment, just being here, I can tell they really love coming to work and love being around each other, and that's so important. That's vital to winning. The culture that was built here so far over the past couple years has been awesome and I'm glad to be a part of it."