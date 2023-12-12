Former NFL punter Matt Araiza's civil lawsuit accusing him of rape has been dropped. In exchange of the suit being dismissed, Araiza will dismiss his defamation claim against his accuser, according to Yahoo Sports.

Araiza reserves the right to sue the accuser's lawyer, which he has previously vowed to do.

Last August, Araiza was one of three San Diego State football players named in a civil lawsuit accusing the men of gang-raping a 17-year-old at a house party. While Araiza maintained his innocence, the Bills released the rookie punter, with general manager Brandon Beane stating "this was bigger than football."

In December 2022, it was reported that Araiza would not be charged with any crime. This past spring, Yahoo Sports acquired a transcript of a meeting with a deputy district attorney, the alleged victim and her attorneys, which revealed that Araiza was not present in the home when the alleged rape occurred.

Nicknamed "Punt God," Araiza was a sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills last year, and he beat out veteran Matt Haack for the job in the preseason. In his final season at San Diego State, Araiza averaged 51.19 yards per punt, which broke an NCAA record. On punts in between the 30s in 2021, Araiza put 63% inside the 20-yard line and 27% inside the 10 with an average field position at the 16-yard line.

In Buffalo's exhibition matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Araiza recorded a booming 82-yard punt. However, he didn't make it to the regular season. HIs last reported workout in the NFL came with the Jets this past offseason.