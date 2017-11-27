LeBron James, a Browns and Cowboys fan, says Carson Wentz is his favorite player

LeBron James is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns, but his favorite NFL player doesn't play for either of those teams.

"My favorite player right now is Carson Wentz," the NBA superstar said Monday, according to ESPN. "He's a very smart player from the outside looking in, obviously, and they've got a really good team. I'm a Cowboys fan, I'm a Browns fan, but I'm a fan of sports and I know sports."

That last line alone -- "I'm a fan of sports and I know sports" -- should elicit a smile, if only because James hasn't been shy about switching allegiances when it comes to his preferred NFL teams. A longtime Cowboys fan, the four-time MVP made waves in mid-November when he said the Browns should have drafted Deshaun Watson and made him "our" quarterback, and now it appears he's fully aboard the Wentz Wagon.

"I told my brother that early in the season that I just love the way he plays the game," James said of the Eagles' second-year quarterback, per ESPN. "The way that he's able to get to progressions throughout the course of a three-step drop or a five-step drop, and if everything breaks down, his ability to run, get outside the pocket, either make passes or get yards with his feet."

For what it's worth, Wentz isn't the only MVP-caliber athlete to draw James' support outside of Dallas and Cleveland. ESPN also notes that James identified New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Pittsburgh Steelers Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown as guys he "loves watching play."