LeBron James and shirtless J.R. Smith congratulate Cleveland Browns for their first win in 635 days
James in particular was dying for last night's win
LeBron James was devastated by the Browns' loss to the Saints in Week 2, going as far as to say of then-kicker Zane Gonzalez: "He better not say my bad. No, he better not. He might get his ass whooped." Well, it only took four more days for the Browns to get their first win since December 2016 in a 21-17 over the Jets on Thursday, helping James get over the loss.
The city as a whole has been rejoicing, and James tweeted out his congratulations to the Browns for the hard-earned win.
James, who of course won the NBA Finals with the Cavaliers in 2016, went to the Lakers this offseason. Current Cavalier J.R. Smith was in the house for the win, and he celebrated the only way he knew how: By taking his shirt off.
J.R. Smith is a man of the people.
The Browns are now 1-1-1 on the season, with poor kicking being the difference between that and a 3-0 record. Rookie Greg Joseph didn't have to do much on Thursday -- he went 2 of 2 kicking with a long of 45 yards -- but the Browns will take it for the time being. Perhaps Joseph is kicking out of fear of being chastised by James. It would be an effective motivator for most people.
