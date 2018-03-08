LeBron James finally gets back to JuJu Smith-Schuster about joining the Steelers

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been lobbying LeBron James for more than a month to join the Steelers. It started in early February when he and teammate Le'Veon Bell began the social-media campaign:

And it continued this week when Smith-Schuster made it "official":

Announcing my official campaign to recruit @KingJames to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2018 season. LeBron has done everything in the NBA. He can be the best athlete EVER if he makes the move to the NFL and wins a Super Bowl with Steeler Nation... #LeBronToPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/5VLcjIPpSO — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 6, 2018

Official or not, James, it turns out, isn't joining the Steelers.

"Naw, I'm fine with my sport that I've got," the NBA star said, via ESPN.com. "It's pretty funny, though. I saw some of the (headlines) that they had me in a Steelers uniform. I like tank tops and shorts. I've tried the shoulder pads and it was fun while it lasted. But I'm a tank top and shorts guy."

This is where we remind you that James was an outstanding high school football player who probably could have been an outstanding NFL player had he decided to go down that path.

Should James ever reconsider, the Steelers will have competition. Here's Tom Brady during Super Bowl week:

NBA player Tom Brady would want for Pats? "LeBron," he said. "Tight end. Split him out, just throw it up. He'd come down with a lot of them" — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 31, 2017

And when Rex Ryan was still the Bills' coach, he said on more than one occasion that he wanted James to be his tight end.

Back in 2013, James said he'd like to play in one NFL game "before it's over," though the 33-year-old may have since reconsidered. In case you're wondering, James is an avid Cowboys fan who also pulls for the Browns and counts Carson Wentz as his favorite NFL player.