LeBron James says Browns blew it by not taking Deshaun Watson in the NFL Draft

It's too bad for the Browns that LeBron James wasn't running their front office back in April, because if the NBA star had been in charge, there's a good chance that the team's quarterback right now would be Deshaun Watson, and not the current combination of DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan that has led them to an 0-9 start.

During an interview on Monday, James said that the Browns should have definitely drafted Watson to be their quarterback of the future.

"I think Deshaun Watson should be a Brown," James said, via Cleveland.com. "Doesn't mean that Myles Garrett is not going to be a great football player. Deshaun Watson should have been our quarterback."

The ugly part for the Browns -- and something that James didn't mention -- is that they actually could have had both Garrett AND Watson. After selecting Garrett with the first overall pick back in April, Watson was still on the board when the Browns were scheduled to take their next pick at No. 12. However, instead of drafting a potential franchise quarterback, the Browns traded the pick to Houston, who quickly used their new selection to grab Watson.

It's possible that James didn't mention this fact because he's actually A GIANT COWBOYS FAN who only roots for the Browns in his spare time, and as we all know, he's not a guy who has a lot of spare time.

Anyway, after passing on Watson twice, the quarterback-needy Browns ended up taking Kizer in the second round. Although it's still early, the Kizer pick is starting to look like it might pan out like all the other Browns' quarterback picks in recent history, and that's definitely not a good thing. The Browns have whiffed on so many quarterbacks over the past 20 years, that they might just want to give up on drafting them.

Tim Couch, Charlie Frye, Colt McCoy, Brady Quinn, Brandon Weeden, Johnny Manziel and Cody Kessler were all selected by the Browns in the top three rounds, but never panned out in Cleveland. Kizer (0-8) has started eight games this season and he still has fewer wins than Manziel, who went 2-6 during his eight starts in his short Cleveland career.

The good news for the Browns -- or bad news, depending on your point of view -- is that they're going to have two more first-round picks in the 2018 draft, so they might be able to take another shot at drafting a quarterback.

That being said, the Browns better figure out something soon because their sad QB jersey is running out of space.