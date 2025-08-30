Dallas Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan has died at the age of 84, the team announced on Saturday. As a linebacker, Jordan helped lead the Cowboys to their first Super Bowl in 1971, and he was the first player ever inducted into the team's Ring of Honor by owner Jerry Jones.

"An inspirational leader of the Cowboys first championship teams, Jordan was at the core of the Dallas Cowboys 'Doomsday Defense,' anchoring the middle linebacker spot for 14 years," the team said in a statement.

"As a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro choice, Jordan was the first Dallas Cowboy inducted into the Ring of Honor by Jerry Jones in 1989. With fearless instincts, leadership, and a relentless work ethic, Jordan was the embodiment of the Cowboys spirit. Off the field, his commitment to his community was the centerpiece of his life after retiring in 1976. His legacy lives on as a model of dedication, integrity and toughness. Lee Roy Jordan's impact on the game, and those who knew him, will live on forever. Our hearts go out to Lee Roy's family, friends and loved ones."

Prior to beginning his time with the Cowboys, Jordan was a star at the University of Alabama. One of the all-time great linebackers for the Crimson Tide, Jordan led the program to a national championship in 1961 and was a unanimous All-American in 1962.

After Jordan finished his career in Tuscaloosa, the Cowboys selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 1963 NFL Draft. The Boston Patriots chose Jordan with the No. 13 pick in the AFL Draft, but Jordan ultimately went with the Cowboys and the NFL.

Throughout his illustrious career with the Cowboys, Jordan racked up 32 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in the middle of the defense. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors twice. In the Cowboys' run to Super Bowl VI, Jordan recorded a pair of interceptions.