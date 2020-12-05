LeGarrette Blount was a key piece for the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl teams, helping each franchise win the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons. Before Blount led the Eagles to Super Bowl glory, he was a key piece in the Patriots run game -- leading the league with 18 rushing touchdowns in his final season in New England.

Blount was a free agent after the Patriots' Super Bowl 51 championship, wishing to return to New England in the hopes of repeating. Blount, who announced his retirement Saturday, was surprised by Belichick's response when he was working on coming back to the Patriots.

"I called Bill up and said 'I want to be here. I know y'all want me to be here,'" Blount said on the CBS Sports Fantasy Football Today podcast. "I'm like 'Let's figure this out.' He calls me back, says 'You played well for us...we love you, we appreciate you, but you averaged the lowest yards per carry in your career. You averaged 3.9 a carry.'"

"I said 'Bill, you gave me the ball 300 times. How am I supposed to average 4.5 yards per carry on 300 carries? Bro, I'm going to have to average a 20 or 30-yard run every day to keep that average up.' There were games where he was giving me 20 carries and I'm having 70 yards. That's just the way the game goes.

"I couldn't believe he brought that up. All respect to him because I love Bill to death. That's my dude. That's my guy. I love him to death. He's the greatest coach of all time."

Blount recorded 299 carries for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns in that 2016 season for the Patriots, while also rushing for a touchdown in the postseason. The 3.9 yards per carry was a career-low, but Blount clearly had plenty of game left at 30 years old. Blount signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in May of the 2017 offseason and finished with 173 carries for 766 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. In the postseason, Blount finished with 29 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns -- including 14 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' Super Bowl 52 victory over the Patriots.

Because of Belichick worrying about yards per carry, Blount ended up in Philadelphia -- a veteran leader on the Eagles' first Super Bowl championship team. Blount also cost Belichick a sixth Super Bowl title (Belichick did get that a year later) in the process.