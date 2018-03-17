LeGarrette Blount to reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Lions

LeGarrette Blount is leaving Philadelphia, but he won't be going to a place that's all that unfamiliar. According to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Blount will sign a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

The #Lions are signing FA RB LeGarrette Blount to a 1-year deal worth $4.5M, source said. He’s back with Matt Patricia, as the New England ties are strong. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2018

Of course, the Lions hired former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to be their new coach earlier this offseason. (Blount played for the Patriots from 2013 through 2016, with a stop in Pittsburgh in the middle of that run). The man that hired him is former Patriots personnel man Bob Quinn, who left the Pats to take over as the Lions' general manager back in 2016.

The Lions have been starving for consistent play at running back seemingly forever. They have not had a running back rush for 100 yards in a game since Reggie Bush did it on Nov. 28, 2013. Detroit has cycled through eight running backs since that time. Here they are, listed by the greatest number of rushing yards they had in a game:

That is ... bad, obviously.

In Detroit, Blount seems likely to fill the early-down and short-yardage roles while Theo Riddick maintains his position as the team's primary third-down and passing game back. Turning to Blount for consistency may not be the best idea, as he has struggled to produce outside of New England for much of his career. However, he did rush for over 1,000 yards and lead the NFL in touchdowns in 2016, and follow it up with a solid, if unspectacular season with the Super Bowl champion Eagles in 2017; so it's possible he has found himself a rhythm as he moves into his 30s.