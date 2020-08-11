Watch Now: Doug Marrone Joins CBS Sports HQ ( 7:16 )

This year has been odd for everyone, but it was especially tumultuous for Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. The former first-round pick found himself in a number of less-than-desirable headlines, including rumors that Jacksonville had placed him on the trade block. Prior to those rumors, Fournette also openly tried to recruit Cam Newton to join the Jags despite the franchise paving the way for second-year signal-caller Gardner Minshew following the trade of Nick Foles to Chicago. That attempt didn't paint the organization in the best light as it looked like there wasn't full support of Minshew heading in 2020.

During a conference with the media on Monday, Fournette noted that he wasn't trying to call out his starting quarterback, but was simply trying to put together a winning product for Jacksonville after a few disappointing seasons.

"When all of that was going around I kinda took a step back from football and had to realize it's bigger than that, it's a lot bigger than that," Fournette said, via NFL.com. "I talked to Gardner during the whole thing, they kind of made it a big deal when I asked for Cam. He understood where I was coming from. At the end of the day, I want to win, like, who doesn't want to win? We came from a 2017 season with a team who was 10-6, we had talent all over the board and then for the next couple of years, we went down the drain."

Fournette also took some time to address the notion that he has been a malcontent within the organization and dispelled that notion by saying he's just looking to win.

"I just want to address a lot of things, too, especially the media came out and said, whoever said I was an angry guy," he said. "I mean, for No. 1, would you be angry if you were losing, week in and week out by 63 points? And that is one of my biggest problems. I do get upset at when we lose and it takes me a while to get over it. I expect, just like anybody else, you put the work in and you want a 'W' but sometimes, a lot of times last year, it didn't go like that.

"I guess they kind of misconstrued that and thought I was around here just angry, and don't get me wrong, I was upset from the losing we were doing, but that's just the winner in me. That's for any guy I feel like who plays this professional level of sports."

He added: "I'm not no jerk, but when it comes to football and winning, I'm all in for that."

The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft did bounce back quite nicely from a statistical standpoint in 2019 after a 2018 campaign that was plagued by injury. Last season Fournette finished with a career-best 1,152 rushing yards on 4.3 yards a carry and three touchdowns. He also led the team in receptions (76) and added 522 receiving yards to his totals.

Jacksonville declined Fournette's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, meaning that the back is primed to hit the open market in 2021.