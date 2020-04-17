Leonard Fournette campaigns for Jaguars to sign Cam Newton to compete for starting quarterback job

The Jaguars have taken an interesting path at the quarterback position. First, Jacksonville sent Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason just one year after inking him to a big money contract in free agency last offseason. That move paved the way for second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew to ascend to be the clear-cut QB1 heading into 2020. Minshew's teammate in Leonard Fournette, however, is hoping to see some competition added to the mix in the form of Cam Newton.

The Jags lead running back posted (and has since deleted) a picture of himself with Cam Newton on Instagram suggesting the quarterback should head down to Jacksonville. Fournette made his feelings even more public during an appearance on ESPN's First Take where he laid out why he'd like to see Newton be brought into the fold.

"Cam went to the Super Bowl," Fournette said, via ESPN.com. "He's a great guy. I've been knowing Cam for a minute now. And like I told some people that talked to me, it's no disrespect to [Gardner Minshew]. I'm just trying to get in the best position as a team as we can [to] win. That's all that was about. Just friendly competition 'cause that brings out the best in people."

While reacting to Fournette's comments on CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora said that he doesn't get the impression that Jacksonville is interested in bringing in Newton or fellow free agent quarterback Jameis Winston for that matter. Of course, La Canfora notes, things can change later on in the spring or summer and if either of their markets completely bottoms out they could circle back.

As things stand currently, it appears like the Jaguars want to see what they have in Minshew, who did impress during his 12 starts last season. The Washington State product thew for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions through 14 total games played in 2019. He also completed just over 60% of his throws.

"First of all, we evaluate everyone in the draft," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone recently told reporters during a pre-draft video conference, via Jaguars.com. "We evaluated the quarterback position just like we evaluated the defensive end and running back position – everything. Right now, if we went to play, Gardner Minshew's our guy and I'm excited about that. But do I want competition for him? Absolutely.

"We want competition for everyone, though. I don't want to make it where I'm answering this question and it's, 'Marrone's not as confident …' or 'Marrone wants competition just for the quarterback.' I want competition for everyone."

If the Jaguars were to bring in another quarterback, they could do so with one of their two first-round picks at the 2020 draft, but the club does have more pressing needs at a wide array of spots across the depth chart beyond just under center.