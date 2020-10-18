The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to welcome back Leonard Fournette with some light duty when they host the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday afternoon, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The veteran back missed the Bucs' Week 4 matchup and was surprisingly active in Week 5 against Chicago, but saw one snap due to the injury. He was officially listed as questionable for this matchup after being a limited participant in practice all week.

While Fournette may be getting the green light for this matchup against the Packers, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network adds that he is still not 100%. That likely hints to Tampa Bay easing Fournette back into the rotation, while still giving Ronald Jones II and LeSean McCoy significant work out of the Bucs backfield. It could be a similar situation to what we saw a week ago against Chciago where Fournette was active for an emergency situation.

In his first season with the Buccaneers after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette did seem like he was emerging as the No. 1 rusher out of that backfield, especially after a Week 2 performance against Carolina where he totaled 103 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. That said, Jones has really turned a corner with Fournette injured, logging back-to-back outings where he's rushed for over 100 yards. With Jones running so hot, Fournette likely sees limited carries until he's back to full strength.