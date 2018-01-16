Leonard Fournette involved in car crash, reportedly gives away his bumper afterward
Before you ask, the Patriots were not involved
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette escaped injury on Tuesday after being involved in a three-car accident in Jacksonville.
Florida Highway Patrol told WJXT-TV that Fournette's vehicle was one of three cars involved in a chain reaction crash that took place on I-295 around 11:40 a.m. Fournette was not at fault and was allowed to drive home after police sorted everything out.
"Leonard is okay and was able to drive home," the Jaguars said in a statement. "Appreciate everyone that has reached out to check on him."
According to Action News in Jacksonville, one car had to be towed from the scene and one driver involved in the incident ended up being cited for careless driving.
Besides Fournette, the passengers in the other two cars also escaped without injury.
The best part of this story is that it looks like this incident basically turned into a celebration of the Jaguars after it became clear that everyone involved was unharmed. According to WJXT in Jacksonville, Fournette signed the bumper of his car and gave it away, and then he also stayed around to pose for pictures.
The city of Jacksonville is clearly excited about the Jaguars.
The fender-bender comes just two days after Fournette ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars' 45-42 upset win over Pittsburgh. With the win, the Jaguars are now headed for New England, where they'll face the Patriots in the AFC Championship on Sunday in a game that will be televised on CBS.
Oh, and just in case anyone is wondering, there were no Patriots employees involved in the incident and we know that because someone actually asked.
