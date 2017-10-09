Leonard Fournette politely invites Steelers defender to a tackle party, then trucks him
The Jaguars running back beasted out against the Steelers on Sunday
Have a day, Leonard Fournette. The Jaguars rookie running back has been excellent most of the season so far, but he was exceptional against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon, rushing for 181 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Jaguars' stunning 30-9 mollywhopping of Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.
Fournette sealed the game with a 90-yard touchdown run, but the sneaky highlight of his performance came earlier as he was helping to salt away the clock.
After Fournette took the ball around the right edge on a first-and-10 with about 10 minutes left, he shrugged off one defender and then spied noted heavy hitter Mike Mitchell coming his way.
Fournette encouraged him to come on down and play by waving his hand and asking for a hit.
Again: HE WAVED AT HIM. "Bring it on, bruh." And then Fournette took care of business. The former LSU star was electric against the Steelers Sunday, helping to alleviate the pressure on Blake Bortles, along with a defense that intercepted Ben Roethlisberger five different times.
Fournette iced the game with an explosive 90-yard run that probably helped fantasy owners win a game or two.
Fournette also did a pretty solid Superman impression, flying over the goal line for his first touchdown of the day.
The Jaguars rookie is now fourth in the NFL in rushing and a big part of why the Jaguars are 3-2 and sitting atop the AFC South five weeks into the season.
