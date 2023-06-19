The New York Giants surprised the NFL world in 2022, as first-year head coach Brian Daboll went 9-7-1 and led the Giants to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Behind Daniel Jones' historical performance, the Giants upset the Vikings in Minnesota before ultimately falling to the eventual NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

While the NFC East is a tough division, there's a new level of excitement surrounding the Giants entering 2023. Defensive tackle Leonard Williams says he's motivated after receiving his first taste of the playoffs.

"It motivates me a lot," Williams said. "Last year shows me we have everything it takes right here in the building to go even further. We made it there. We added some more additions to our team. Just got closer, built more and more camaraderie.

"That was my first time going through the playoffs. We got a win in the playoffs. I'm getting closer toward the end of my career. That is something that really motivates me, is getting the (Super Bowl) ring."

Williams missed five games in 2022, but recorded 45 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and 12 QB hits. He turns 29 this week, and is entering the final year of his contract. No one knows what the future holds, but Williams wants to remain with the Giants, because they have a good thing going.

"There haven't been many talks about (my contract) this offseason," Williams said. "I'm obviously open to staying here. I think I have a good camaraderie with my teammates. I would love to keep playing with Dex. I would love to keep playing with these coaches that I've gotten to know.

"I'm also not one of those type of players that wants to bounce around team to team. I want to be able to be here. Been through the grind and the struggle of being with the Giants since I've been here, coming out on the good end, eventually getting a ring with them."