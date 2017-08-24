LeSean McCoy: Colin Kaepernick is 'just OK,' 'not good enough' for the distractions

It is not possible to have a rational conversation as it relates to unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who many folks believe is being blackballed by the NFL. And if you say something strong about Kaepernick you are going to have those opinions fired at one hundred million miles an hour into the hot take machine.

Even suggesting Kap should get a contract in the range of $6 million, "loaded with incentives," over two years will get you screamed at. How dare you?! And if you say that Kap is "just OK" -- which is exactly what LeSean McCoy did on Thursday -- be prepared for lots of sports shouting.

McCoy actually had some reasonable points in breaking down the situation. There is indeed "a lot going on."

"This is a lot going on with this whole Kaepernick situation. In this country you can believe what you want," McCoy said. "Freedom of speech. If guys want to stand, they can stand. I think maybe they can choose a better platform to state their beliefs. One thing I learned about just here in America is that people, they're followers. There's some that you may ask about these different topics, but they'll say what they heard, not what actually know, even with the Kaepernick situation."

When you cut to the core of it, there is no doubt that certain teams are not willing to employ Kaepernick because of his actions. McCoy believes, as many folks do, that other teams are ignoring Kap because "not good enough to have him on the team with all the attention" that he will bring.

"It's a lot more than just he's not on the team because he doesn't want to stand for the national anthem," McCoy said. "That may have something to do with it, but I think also it has a lot to do with his play. I'm sure a lot of teams wouldn't want him as their starting quarterback. That chaos that comes along with it, it's a lot. As a team, trying to win and not have a distraction on the team, I just take that as a player -- there's certain players that could be on the team with big distractions, and there's other players that it's not good enough or not worth it. I think his situation is not good enough to have him on the team with all the attention that comes along with it."

McCoy took it a step further, pointing out that he believes Kap is just "an OK player," which is probably the part that will get people riled up. Although McCoy did note he has been through something like this before, as he was on the Eagles when the team brought Michael Vick in to play for Philly following his stint in prison.

"So people outside of sports don't really know that. They see only one side of a black guy standing up for a good reason, but the NFL is against him, but I think it's more than that. I think it has to do with some of that. But also, dealing with him with him on the team you're trying to build together. There's so many outsiders can mess up a team," McCoy said. "I can see both sides, I really can. I just don't think a guy like him -- a great example you used for Michael Vick, and I was on that team, and I haven't seen more media for a player like that ever. And we'll deal with a guy like Michael Vick or LeBron James.

"You're going to deal with them, that attention, good or bad, positive or negative, compared to a guy like Kaepernick, who's just OK. He's an OK player, you know? He might not make certain teams. But them guys I talked about, they're going to make them teams. They're going to be the star of the teams."

It is not difficult to argue that Colin Kaepernick has, at one point in time, been a star. He never hit that Vick level but he wasn't too far off when he was carving up defenses as the quarterback for the 49ers. He's more famous than ever now.

But he is also a polarizing athlete. If Tom Brady did what Kaepernick did off the field, as McCoy would suggest, he would still be on an NFL roster.

There is a gray area where Kaepernick's skillset resides, and it's what helps to fuel the debate and vitriol surrounding the topic. Shady is about to experience a pretty good amount of it too.