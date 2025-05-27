Shedeur Sanders intends to block out distractions ahead of his first NFL season with the Cleveland Browns. His focus measures on the same wavelength of preparation as Tom Brady, according to former Philadelphia Eagles star LeSean McCoy. McCoy, who played one season with Brady in Tampa Bay, argues that Sanders' work ethic mimics the future Hall of Famers attention to detail and drive.

"You've seen his work ethic. Everything that we heard about him is not true. Don't let the jewelry and the music and the swagger fool you. He's a hard worker," McCoy said Monday. "The first thing that the head coach said: 'Hey, he's the first one in the building and the last to leave.' Sounds like someone else I know — his name is Brady! You know what I'm saying?

"The thing I love most about Shedeur is that he seems way more focused, and he's like, 'I'm here and I ain't here to be anybody's backup.' I think he's going to be starting in the first five games. First five games, maybe six games, he's going to be the starter."

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler who played 12 NFL seasons, rushed for 11,102 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career. He has two Super Bowl rings, including a crown with Brady and the Buccaneers to finish out the 2020 season. However, McCoy did not play during the win over the Kansas City Chiefs amid Brady's MVP performance.

Brady's rags to riches story in the NFL Draft is perhaps the most well-documented rise to stardom in league history. The former sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2000 went on to win an NFL-record seven Super Bowls and three NFL MVPs.

During a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Brady said he texted the quarterback during his draft slide.

"I said dude, whatever happens, wherever you go, that's your first day," Brady said. "Day 2 matters more than the draft. I was (pick) 199. So who could speak on it better than me? Like, what that really means? Use it as motivation. You're gonna get your chances. Go take advantage of it."

Sanders acknowledged his story, at least for now, mirrors Brady's humble beginnings during minicamp and he plans to wear the same No. 12 jersey.

"My story is going to be similar," Sanders said. "I was a late-round draft pick. But we're here now, so none of that stuff matters; that just mattered on the day. I'm just excited to be here and ready to work."

Sanders recently signed a four-year, $4.6 million rookie contract with Cleveland, considerably less than what he was projected to make after being widely-considered an early-round selection. He hasn't focused on his draft tumble or why his experience was so different than expected. Brady used the same mindset more than two decades ago when he was passed on by numerous teams as a top-end signal caller coming out of Michigan.

"I think what happened was I had a great interview and a great process with the Browns and that's why they were able to pick me," Sanders said. "Anything outside the organization is really a non-factor to me now. This is my focus."