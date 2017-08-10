LeSean McCoy doesn't like being excluded from 'best back in the league' debate

LeSean McCoy may not be making the waves that he made in Philadelphia since he was traded to the Bills, but that's done nothing to affect his ego. Amidst talk of who's the best running back between David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott and Le'Veon Bell, Shady has a different hat to throw into the ring.

"I think I'm the best back in the league," McCoy told Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne.

As for everyone narrowing the best backs in the league down to the aforementioned three?

"Isn't that crazy? That's crazy, yo. I don't like that."

McCoy is 29 years old and quickly approaching the running back death knell of 30, but he hasn't missed a step. He rushed for over 1,200 yards in 2016, after a down year of 895 in his first season in Buffalo. Perhaps even more impressive: McCoy averaged a career-high 5.4 yards per carry, even higher than the 5.1-yard average that he delivered in 2013 when he rushed for his career-best 1,607 yards. The Bills are using McCoy efficiently, and he's making the most of his touches.

In the modern NFL, however, being able to run the ball isn't enough for a running back. With Johnson and Bell always pursuing 2,000 total yards and being as effective receiving out of the backfield as running the ball, McCoy has to be more than "just" a running back to be the best.

To him, that isn't an obstacle.

"There's nothing that I can't do," he told Dunne. "I can catch the ball. I run routes. I'm a mismatch for defenses. I run the ball inside and run the ball outside. One man can't tackle me. I find a way to get it done."

McCoy can't seem to fathom why what he does doesn't put him in the conversation for the best.

"Obviously, I'm not doing something that's enough," he said. "But it is frustrating because I put a lot into the game. When I'm all done, I want to have a ring. I want to have a yellow jacket."

McCoy may be a long way off. Perhaps the Buffalo market is affecting his place in conversations? Whatever the case, if he can continue to play at the level he did in 2016, he can at least make a reasonable argument. He's been in the league since 2009, and he's been effective his entire career.

With the Bills hoping to make a run in 2017 with Tyrod Taylor at the helm, McCoy will be an instrumental part in their campaign. It's no easy task with the heavy Super Bowl favorite Patriots in the AFC East, but McCoy seems poised for yet another breakout season in a career of breakout seasons.