LeSean McCoy inactive for Chiefs as a healthy scratch, Damien Williams will start

In a surprise turn of events, the Kansas City Chiefs have made running back LeSean McCoy a healthy scratch heading into Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. McCoy was officially ruled inactive by the Chiefs as Damian Williams will receive the bulk of the carries while rookie Darwin Thompson could receive snaps as a pass-catching back.

McCoy has 72 carries for 371 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Chiefs, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, but has two fumbles on the year. His snaps have been reduced in recent weeks, only getting three carries and playing six snaps last week in a win over the Vikings. The previous week, McCoy played 23 snaps and had nine carries for 40 yards.

Williams has emerged as the Chiefs lead back after recovering from a knee injury that kept him out two games in September. He had 12 carries for 125 yards last week, including a league-high 91-yard touchdown run while playing 43 snaps (73 percent). The previous week, Williams had seven carries for 30 yards and played 25 snaps. Williams has 60 carries for 225 yards and three touchdowns on the year, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He also has 17 catches for 118 yards and a score.

Thompson was impressive in the preseason for Kansas City, but has played just 16 snaps this year. He's in line for an expanded role after having just four carries for nine yards as the No. 3 running back. With McCoy out, Thompson goes to the No. 2 role.