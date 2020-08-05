Watch Now: Tampa Bay playing five prime-time games in 2020 ( 2:33 )

LeSean McCoy has his Super Bowl and an outside shot at the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a decade of excellence in the NFL. When McCoy signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former Pro Bowl running back wanted to prove he still has some gas left in the tank.

"I've done a lot of great things in my career, but I'm not finished," McCoy said in his introductory press conference with the Buccaneers Tuesday. "When I decide to step out on the field and to continue my career, that means a lot. I really dive in and that can be a lot of different things from on the field playing to actually helping out the younger guys in the room.

"I witnessed today (this team) is so young and I really could help them out, for this team and for the future. I just want to have a big impact any way that I can, but I also want to get out there, contribute and show my worth."

McCoy has the experience the Buccaneers running back group needed. A member of the 2010s Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team, McCoy has rushed for 11,071 yards and 73 touchdowns over the course of his career. He also caught 503 passes for 3,797 yards and 16 touchdowns, totaling 14,868 yards from scrimmage and 89 touchdowns.

LeSean McCoy KC • RB • Att 101 Yds 465 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

There are some milestones in reach for McCoy, who is currently 22nd on the NFL's all-time rushing list. McCoy is 929 yards away from 12,000 for his career, and every running back that has reached that mark is eligible is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also is 1,668 yards from tying Tony Dorsett for 10th all time (12,739) and just 132 yards away from collecting 15,000 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns away from reaching 100 for his career. The final two are attainable, but Dorsett's mark would require one more good season as a featured back for a team.

McCoy isn't certain what his role will be in Tampa going forward, which is okay with him. He'll get the opportunity in a backfield with Ronald Jones II -- a very ideal situation for him.

"If it's five carries, if it's 10 carries, whatever it is, I'm willing to give it my best effort," McCoy said. "They're building something special here, I truly believe that. Any way possible I'm willing to help out and contribute."

McCoy also said the Buccaneers "always had an interest level in him," even though the Philadelphia Eagles reached out. So why Tampa?

"Nice weather and I'm playing with Tom Brady," McCoy said. "Come on. How can you beat that?"