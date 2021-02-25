For the past two seasons, LeSean McCoy has been able to cap things off with a Super Bowl victory. Similarly, the veteran running back also left his future up in the air leading into those two massive games, keeping retirement on the table. This past season as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on the verge of winning Super Bowl LV, McCoy said that if things resulted in a second-straight ring for the 32-year-old, "it might be over."

With the dust settling on the 2020 campaign and more time to mull retirement, McCoy sounds like he isn't quite ready to call it quits just yet. He told "Good Morning Football'' on Thursday he's leaning toward returning for the 2021 season, but the unrestricted free agent is aiming to sign with a contender to hopefully keep his Super Bowl streak alive.

"I've been thinking about it. I really have," McCoy said, via NFL,com. "It's tougher than I thought it would be, making a decision. But it's been so good. I'm like the rabbit's foot, whatever team I go to next, you're probably in a Super Bowl.

"I think I still want to play. I really do. I've been talking to my agent. The only thing is it has to be the right team. I can't go from two Super Bowls, playing with B.A. (Bruce Arians) and Andy Reid, Tom Brady and (Patrick Mahomes), to not even having a team that's competing. I'm still a competitor. I think that you bring me back, I've got to play for teams that are contenders, or some young guys that can help out because I still want to be effective somehow, some way, and also may get a shot to play, showcase my talents. You're showing my highlights, but I still got some more highlights to give out."

LeSean McCoy TB • RB • 25 Att 10 Yds 31 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers last offseason after winning Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs. While he's certainly looked at as one of the best running backs of his era, McCoy was used more as a veteran depth piece in Tampa Bay behind both Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones. Reading into his comments on the NFL Network, McCoy does seem open to continuing to be that veteran presence but also would like to see the field when the situation calls for it.

No matter when McCoy ultimately decides to hang up his cleats, the back has been adamant that he wants to retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, the club where he became a household name and is currently the all-time leading rusher.