LeSean McCoy has seen his touches decrease in three straight seasons, to the point he carried the ball just 10 times in 2020. Almost four months after becoming a free agent this offseason, the veteran running back is still a free agent. But that doesn't mean McCoy won't be back on the field this year. The 33-year-old former Pro Bowler told NFL Network on Tuesday that he's spoken with several interested teams, after initially pondering retirement, in hopes of landing with a third straight Super Bowl champion.

"I've had some talks to my agent Drew Rosenhaus," McCoy said, per NFL.com. "I was contemplating retirement. I've had some teams reach out. I think right now it's just all about being in shape, being ready for the call and also the right road, the right fit. I want to go to a team where I can compete. I want to go to a team where I can contribute. And make a playoff, hopefully championship run. That's the biggest thing; I think from winning two championships, it's hard to go to a team where you don't see anything happening."

McCoy struck gold with his last two destinations, winning his first and second Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs and Buccaneers in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Ironically enough, the championships have come during McCoy's least productive seasons in the NFL. After a long run as one of the league's top backs playing for the Eagles (2009-14) and Bills (2015-18), "Shady" settled for a rotational role in Kansas City, where Andy Reid -- his former coach in Philadelphia -- opted to use other backs during the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. As part of a deep Bucs backfield in 2020, he totaled just 25 touches in 10 games.

McCoy enters 2021 as the NFL's 22nd-ranked all-time rusher, with 11,102 career yards, just behind big names like John Riggins, Corey Dillon and O.J. Simpson.