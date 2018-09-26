LeSean McCoy sounds like he plans on playing in Bills' Week 4 game against Packers

One of the most surprising things about Buffalo's 27-6 win over Minnesota on Sunday is that they pulled off the huge upset without LeSean McCoy on the field.

The Bills top running back sat out the game due to a rib injury that he suffered during the team's 31-20 Week 2 loss to the Chargers.

After sitting out one week, it sounds like McCoy plans on making a return to the field on Sunday when the Bills travel to Green Bay. As a matter of fact, McCoy is so sure that he's going o be playing that he basically guaranteed it on Wednesday.

"I'm playing this week. There's still some pain, but I felt good today," McCoy said, via the team's official website. "I'm ready to go out and get this thing going again."

Now, before you go add McCoy to your fantasy line-up, it's not a 100 percent guarantee that he's going to play. As a matter of fact, Bills coach Sean McDermott pumped the brakes a little bit on the possibility of McCoy playing. With the game still four days away, McDermott said he wants to see that McCoy looks like the rest of the week.

"He's made considerable progress," McDermott said, via NFL.com. "We're just going to take it one day at a time right now."

One thing that McCoy is still having some trouble with is making cuts at full speed.

"Today was the first day I really ran hard," McCoy said, via ESPN.com. "Cutting was kind of a minor little set back. Other than that, I felt good. I felt fast. I felt rested. I'm excited."

Of course, McCoy probably isn't going to let a little pain keep him from playing on Sunday, and that's mainly because he sounds eager to get on the field with Josh Allen. Although McCoy got to play with Allen in the Chargers game, the running back was injured in the the third quarter, so he didn't get to play a full game with the rookie.

"Josh Allen is a gamer. He's smart and never stops competing," McCoy said. "He does a lot of things that franchise quarterbacks won't do. I love him."

McCoy was officially listed as a limited participant in the Bills' practice on Wednesday. If McCoy does play, he'll be joining a group that rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings.

The veteran running back might also be able to take the team's rushing lead away from Allen. The rookie quarterback leads the Bills with 97 yards on the season, which is more than the 61 rushing yards that McCoy has racked up this year.