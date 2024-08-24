PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles have selected LeSean McCoy as their Hall of Fame inductee for 2024, as the franchise's all-time leading rusher will be honored amongst the greatest players to ever play for the organization.

McCoy spent the first years of his career with the Eagles, finishing with 6,792 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns in six seasons with the team. He also had 2,282 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, totaling 9,074 yards from scrimmage and 54 touchdowns.

"LeSean was an incredibly gifted player who always approached the game with great joy and enthusiasm," said Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie in a press release. "His elusiveness as a dual-threat back, coupled with his uncanny ability to make breathtaking plays, captivated everyone who had the privilege of watching him compete. His energy was contagious, but more importantly, it was his competitive spirit and commitment to being a great teammate that truly shaped his legacy as one of our league's all-time greats."

The Eagles have not issued McCoy's number (25) to any player since he was traded in 2015, signaling his value to the franchise. McCoy led the NFL in rushing yards (1,607) and yards from scrimmage (2,146) in 2013 and rushing touchdowns (17) along with scrimmage touchdowns (20) in 2011. He had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Eagles, including three Pro Bowls and two First Team All-Pro selections.

A member of the 2010s Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team, McCoy has rushed for 11,102 yards and 73 touchdowns over the course of his career. He also caught 518 passes for 3,898 yards and 16 touchdowns, totaling 15,000 yards from scrimmage and 89 touchdowns.

McCoy has the Eagles' franchise record for rushing yards in a game, 217 against the Detroit Lions in the famous "Snow Bowl" contest in 2013. The Eagles will honor McCoy on Sunday, Nov. 3 at halftime against the Jacksonville Jaguars.