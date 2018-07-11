LeSean McCoy's estranged girlfriend allegedly beaten; police, NFL investigating home invasion

Georgia authorities and the NFL are investigating a home invasion at a house in Milton, located some 30 miles north of Atlanta, owned by Bills running back LeSean McCoy. McCoy's estranged girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, who had been staying at the house with her children since 2016, was allegedly attacked around 3 a.m. Tuesday with no sign of forced entry.

Cordon's attorneys suggested Tuesday night in a statement that McCoy may have been involved.

"The assailant demanded specific items of jewelry that had been previously gifted to Ms. Cordon by Mr. McCoy, which Mr. McCoy had requested back on many occasions," the statement reads. "In fact, after Ms. Cordon refused to return her jewelry gifts to Mr. McCoy, he would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive."

Milton police confirmed the home invasion to ESPN.

"On July 10, 2018 at approximately 3:18 A.M., Milton Police responded to a home invasion at a residence on Hickory Pass near the Cherokee County line," a statement reads. "The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident. When officers arrived they found one victim who had been physically assaulted by a lone intruder. During the altercation, the suspect demanded specific items from the victim. An adult female victim was treated and released at North Fulton Regional Hospital. A second adult female victim also sustained a minor injury during the incident."

McCoy has denied any involvement in the attack.

"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false," McCoy said in his statement posted to social media. "Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

According to court records, McCoy initiated eviction proceedings against Cordon last month. In a statement from her attorneys, Cordon found out that McCoy was trying to evict her via security footage streamed to her cell phone while she was out of town attending her sister's graduation. She called the police and the eviction was stopped.

The Bills released this statement on Tuesday: "We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League. We will continue to gather information."