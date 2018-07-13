LeSean McCoy's estranged girlfriend told police she believed home invasion was possible set up

LeSean McCoy's estranged girlfriend, who was robbed and beaten while staying at the Milton, Georgia, home of the Bills running back, told police she believed McCoy "set her up" for the attack, reports ESPN.com's Mike Rodak.

Delicia Cordon called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and told the dispatcher she thought the attack had "something to do with my ex-boyfriend." She later said the intruder left through the front door of the house at McCoy's suggestion.

"I'm telling you, I'm telling you, that guy is [redacted]," Cordon said according to the 911 audio. "He must have known the camera system. LeSean must have told him. There's no camera in the front."

When police arrived at the home, Cordon said she feared for her safety.

"My boyfriend, who I feel like did this, who set me up, is going to see us on the cameras outside," she said. "We're breaking up, and he wants all his jewelry back."

According to her attorneys, during the home invasion Cordon was struck in the head with a firearm and suffered injuries to her wrist when the suspect attempted to remove jewelry.

"The assailant demanded specific items of jewelry that had been previously gifted to Ms. Cordon by Mr. McCoy, which Mr. McCoy had requested back on many occasions," the attorneys said in a statement released Tuesday. "In fact, after Ms. Cordon refused to return her jewelry gifts to Mr. McCoy, he would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive."

The police didn't identify the suspect in a report released Thursday but described him as a black man wearing a mask and dressed in black. The police also released incident reports for domestic disputes between McCoy and Cordon that took place at the home on July 3, 2017 and April 11, 2018.

Details via Rodak:

When police arrived at McCoy's home last July, McCoy said the couple had broken up and that he had placed Cordon's personal items on the driveway. Police told McCoy he had to pursue a legal process to evict Cordon, but McCoy said he was concerned she would take items from the home or make "false accusations" about him. McCoy told police he wanted to be careful around Cordon because of the "climate of domestic abuse in his profession," according to the report. McCoy also told police last July that he had requested high-end jewelry items back from Cordon that had been loaned by jewelers for events and that Cordon had not yet returned them.

On Tuesday, McCoy denied any involvement in the attack.

"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false," McCoy said in his statement posted to social media. "Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

The Bills released this statement on Tuesday: "We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League. We will continue to gather information."

The NFL says it is reviewing the matter.