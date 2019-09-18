Le'Veon Bell admits frustration after Jets' 0-2 start to 2019 season

An image of an emotional Le'Veon Bell made its waves through social media late Monday night, as Bell's new team, the New York Jets, were moments away from suffering their second home defeat in as many games. Despite 129 all-purpose yards from Bell, the Jets fell to the Cleveland Browns, 23-3, on Monday Night Football.

Here's the image of Bell that went viral on social media, as some fans -- specifically fans of Bell's former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers -- took some obvious delight in seeing Bell struggle to deal with another loss for himself and his new team.

Looks like Lev Bell is having a blast in the Big Apple. pic.twitter.com/v7XrcVMIUK — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) September 17, 2019

While he admits that the start of the 2019 has been frustrating, Bell insists that he's staying positive. The three-time Pro Bowl running back posted the following message on social media Tuesday afternoon.

It’s easy to get down, but I don’t let that negativity affect me. I’m BLESSED! I’m healthy, secure, & back doing what I love! Yea, I’m frustrated things haven’t went our way. But I look at life and think, how can I complain? I’m grateful to be in this position & to play this game pic.twitter.com/x3W8h33DVU — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 17, 2019

While Bell is doing his best to stay positive, the Jets are dealing with two major issues. The first is at the quarterback position, as New York is slated to start former third-stringer Luke Falk for this Sunday's game in New England against the Patriots. Trevor Siemian, the Jets' backup quarterback who started Monday night's game against the Browns, was placed on season-ending IR on Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury against Cleveland. Sam Darnold, who missed Monday night's game with mono, is reportedly hoping to make it back for New York's Week 5 matchup with Philadelphia.

The Jets' other issue revolves around Jamal Adams, their best defensive player who recruited Bell to sign with New York this past offseason. Adams was benched/embarrassed by defensive coordinator Gregg Williams after committing two penalties near the end of Monday night's loss.

"Obviously I don't know why or what was the reason [for being benched]," Adams told WFAN Tuesday, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "I made a penalty and they took me out. I'm not upset … Well, I am upset. I wanted to finish the game, but I obviously didn't finish the game. But it is what it is. I made a bonehead mistake. I anticipated wrong … One thing about me, I'm always going to finish the game regardless. It doesn't matter what's going on. I'm out there to hunt. And that's just how I am."

Despite Bell's best efforts (he has 221 all-purpose yards and one touchdown through two games), the Jets are in serious jeopardy of falling to 0-3 after this weekend. New York is currently a 23-point underdog this Sunday against the 2-0 Patriots, according to SportsLine.com.

"We have to get better at what we're doing," Jets head coach Adam Gase said following Monday's loss, via ProFootballTalk.com. "We can play so much better than this. The details of what is going on in all three phases can get a lot better, and it's going to have to. We have a long way to go. We have a lot of practice, a lot of games. It's just going back to what we started doing in the spring and making sure we're executing that way."