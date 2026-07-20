Former Steelers star Le'Veon Bell arrested in Ohio on warrant tied to child support case

Police arrested former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell Sunday in Ohio. The former NFL All-Pro was nabbed as a "courtesy hold for another agency," according to records from the Stark County Sheriff's Department. The 34-year-old had a warrant out for his arrest in Michigan, which is why he was taken into custody, according to the Canton Repository. The warrant was issued after Bell fell behind on child support payments.

Bell was in Ohio on Sunday to take part in a meet-and-greet at a mall in Canton, and the arrest went down at some point shortly after the event.

Bell's lawyer explains the arrest

Bell's lawyer, Thomas Shaffer, told the Repository that the running back has had trouble keeping up with his child support payments because the amount owed is based on what he earned on the field during his NFL career.

"Six months ago, he cashed in an NFL pension to pay $50,000 in child support for that child. His guidelines are still inaccurately being deemed based on his NFL salary and his professional boxing career," Shaffer told the Repository. "This is a revolving door because he pays a number that doesn't reflect his true income. The issue will never end. The court needs to reflect his true income."

The Michigan Attorney General's Office got involved because of the amount of money owed in the case, which led to the warrant.

Bell's career earnings

Bell spent eight years in the NFL, but he hasn't played since 2021. At the peak of his career, Bell was one of the best running backs in the NFL. After being selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2013 draft, his career took off almost instantly. In the four-season period from 2014 through 2017, Bell was voted to three Pro Bowls (2014, 2016-17) and he was named a first-team All-Pro twice (2014, 2016). Bell topped 1,200 yards rushing in three of those four seasons and ended his career as the fourth all-time leading rusher in Steelers' history.

In 2014, Bell totaled 2,215 all-purpose yards, which still stands as a franchise record. He also holds the franchise record for most receptions by a running back in a single season (85 in 2017) and the most receiving yards by a running back in a single season (854 in 2014).

Over the course of his career, Bell earned $44.8 million on the field, according to Over the Cap. That number could have been substantially higher, but Bell infamously decided to sit out the entire 2018 season because he didn't want to play on the franchise tag for the second straight year after being tagged in 2017. By sitting out the season, Bell missed out on $14.5 million in salary. The decision didn't just cost him millions; it also ended his five-year run in Pittsburgh.

Bell did end up playing for four teams over the final three seasons of his career (Jets, Ravens, Chiefs, Buccaneers), but he was never the same player. Since leaving the NFL, Bell has dabbled in both the music industry and boxing, which included a 2022 knockout win over Adrian Peterson.

Bell grew up in Groveport, Ohio, which is roughly two hours away from where he was arrested.