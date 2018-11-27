Le'Veon Bell can 'just imagine' playing with Andrew Luck in Colts' high-powered offense

Le'Veon Bell's season was officially over when he failed to report two weeks ago. Unofficially, his season has been over for months, skipping the 2018 campaign altogether to stay healthy ahead of what he expects to be his big payday in free agency this spring.

So where might Bell end up in 2019? Last month we ranked all 32 teams and the usual suspects were among the front runners, including the Vikings, Falcons, Texans, Raiders and the surging Colts, who have won five straight games and Andrew Luck again looks like one of the league's best quarterbacks. In fact, thanks to this handy graphic posted to the NFL's Instagram feed, we learned that Luck has eight straight games of at least three touchdown passes.

Do you know know else was impressed by that?

Bell, who left this two-word comment on the post: "Just imagine." He included three sets of emoji eyes too, presumably for added effect.

Make of this what you will; maybe Bell is marveling at what Frank Reich has been able do to in his first year in Indianapolis. Or perhaps Bell's simply imagining what it must be like to play football this season. Or just maybe Bell is hinting at where he'd like to play in 2019. That's one of the benefits of being a free agent, right? You can choose your own adventure, something Bell wouldn't have been able to do had he reported last month ahead of the trade deadline only to have the Steelers ship him to the highest bidder.

The biggest (only) issue that kept Bell on his couch this season was the Steelers' unwillingness to meet his contract demands. The team reportedly offered him long-term deals after the 2016 and 2017 seasons but Bell reportedly wanted $40 million in guaranteed money. Neither side budged and here we are. The Colts, meanwhile, head into 2019 with the most salary-cap space of any team -- $123.7 million, according to Spotrac, so they certainly have the means to pay Bell whatever he wants. Pair him with Luck and you have the best backfield in Indy since Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James.

Add T.Y. Hilton, Eric Ebron and a much-improved offensive line and the Colts suddenly become a preseason playoff favorite. Throw in Kelvin Harmon, one of the best wideouts in the draft (we have him going to the Colts in our latest mock draft) and no remembers last year's four-win season.

We've gotten well ahead of ourselves here; there's still five weeks left in the regular season and free agency is still more than three months away. But hey, Bell told us to just imagine (what that might look like) and that's exactly what we did.

The Colts look to continue their recent run of success against the Jaguars in Week 13 (1 p.m., CBS).