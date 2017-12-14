Le'Veon Bell can't wait to face Patriots after he was injured in lopsided playoff loss

The last time Le'Veon Bell faced the Patriots, in the AFC Championship Game in January, he was injured on the Steelers' second offensive snap. He left the game after six carries and New England cruised to a 36-17 win.

The two teams meet again on Sunday and Bell, now healthy and again playing like one of the league's best backs, is looking forward to the rematch.

"I just felt like I missed a opportunity to get to a Super Bowl," Bell said Wednesday, via ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "When this year came around, we saw the schedules and everything, I knew [I] had another opportunity if I was being healthy and playing the Pats again. It's good. The opportunity is here."

The Steelers have struggled against the Patriots for much of the century, which coincides with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady's time in New England. The good news is that Pittsburgh's offense has averaged 33.3 points a game over the last month, including a 39-point outburst last Sunday against the Ravens' top-rated defense. The bad news is that the team lost linebacker Ryan Shazier for the season to a spinal injury and the defense struggled in his absence.

The Steelers, who are 11-2 and has the AFC's best record, are three-point home underdogs and only two of eight CBSSports.com experts think they can beat the Pats.

Bell, meanwhile, welcomes the challenge.

"This is the game everyone has been waiting to see," he said. "It's the No. 1 and 2 teams in the AFC going at it head-to-head. This is obviously a game that a lot of people, even before the season started, probably circled on their calendars. I'll definitely embrace the game. The Patriots are the team that's always in the hunt for the Super Bowl."

Earlier in the week, Steelers safety Mike Mitchell echoed Bell's sentiments but acknowledged that New England has gotten the best of them more times than not. To get back to the Super Bowl that has to change.

"I feel we can beat everyone in the NFL but the Patriots -- that's what it's been," Mitchell said. "Now we need to prove we can knock them off, and prove it to ourselves that we know we can do it, and do it."

On Sunday afternoon, we'll all find out together just where the Steelers stand.