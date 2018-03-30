Le'Veon Bell channels his inner Batman, says he's been painted as a villain

For a second straight offseason, the Steelers used the franchise tag on running back Le'Veon Bell. Once again, drama appears to be looming in Pittsburgh.

On Thursday, after Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told "PFT Live" that Bell will "be a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2018," Bell let us all know how he's feeling with one simple social media post. Unsurprisingly, he feels a bit different about his current situation in Pittsburgh.

it’s so hard to be a hero in a city that paints youu out to be the villain.. pic.twitter.com/TBFAHTQJcm — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 29, 2018

To be clear, as Bell reportedly tries to get a contract that pays him $17 million a year, he tweeted:

There's no way to know for certain what Bell is referring to, but every indication is that the city he's talking about is Pittsburgh and that the situation that prompted the tweet is his lack of a long-term lucrative contract. Either that or he's been binge-watching Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Trilogy" because what he tweeted sounds exactly like something Batman would say to Alfred. In fact, I actually had to Google his tweet to make sure he wasn't quoting Batman.

I didn't find the quote, but our Pete Blackburn did make this:

So yeah, this could get messy. Under the franchise tag, Bell will earn $14.5 million in 2018, which will be the highest cap hit among all running backs next season. If the two sides can't come to an agreement on a long-term contract (they have until mid-July), the team shouldn't expect Bell to show up for team activities. Earlier this month, Bell said he won't show up until Week 1 under the franchise tag.

That seems like the most-likely outcome here. Bell wants to be paid the way the Steelers pay Antonio Brown, which makes sense from his perspective. He's arguably the best all-around back in football and more importantly, he's one of the best playmakers. Why should he be punished because of his position? But the Steelers' stance also makes sense. They'd rather have him on a one-year, $14.5 million contract so they're not committing long-term money to a running back.

In the end, this is pretty simple.

The Steelers do what’s best for them.

Le’Veon will do what’s best for him.

This isn’t complicated. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 29, 2018

It might be simple, but it's bound to get messy. Buckle up.