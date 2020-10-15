Le'Veon Bell, two days after being released by the New York Jets, plans to sign with either the Chiefs, Dolphins, or Bills, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler added that a return to the Steelers, where Bell spent the first five years of his career, appears unlikely at this time.

The 28-year-old running back is in the second year of a four-year, $52 million contract. Any team who claims Bell on waivers will be on the hook for his remaining salary. So far, Bell earned just over $28 million of that contract. That total represents nearly two-thirds of Bell's career earnings after making just over $16 million during his time with the Steelers.

One of the league's most productive running backs from 2014-17, Bell rushed for 863 yards and three touchdowns while averaging just 3.3 yards per carry in less than two years with the Jets. He also caught 69 passes for 500 yards and one touchdown. Bell, who has missed three games due to injury this season, has just 22 touches for 113 all-purpose yards in two games.

The Chiefs, who started 4-0 this season before dropping last Sunday's game to the Raiders, are currently 29th in the NFL in rushing but are 11th in yards per carry average. Kansas City's running game has been led by rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has rushed for 344 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.2 yards per carry. The Chiefs could certainly use some depth in the backfield, however, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes is currently the team's second-leading rusher.

Bell's interest in Miami probably has something to do with the fact that is the city he resides in during the offseason. Bell would certainly be a welcomed addition to a Dolphins' backfield that is currently just 21st in the league in rushing through five games and 30th in yards per carry average. Miami's rushing attack has been led by Myles Gaskin, who has rushed for 249 yards while catching 23 passes for 147 yards. Matt Breida, the former 49ers' running back who was acquired this offseason, is second on the team with 100 rushing yards on 27 carries. Jordan Howard, a former Pro Bowler with the Bears, has just 14 yards on 18 carries through four games. He does have a team high three rushing touchdowns for the Dolphins, who improved to 2-3 following last Sunday's blowout win over the 49ers.

Buffalo, at 4-1 is currently sitting at first place in the AFC East, its just 28th in the league in rushing through five games and 19th in yards per carry average. Second year running back Devin Singletary leads Buffalo with 238 yards and a touchdown while averaging 3.9 yards per carry. Quarterback Josh Allen is second on the team in rushing yards (101 yards) and first in rushing touchdowns (three). Rookie Zach Moss and veteran T.J. Yeldon have combined to rush for 118 yards on 27 carries.

Bell will get the opportunity to face the Jets if he signs with one of these three teams. New York, 0-5 thus far, will play Miami, Buffalo and Kansas City over the next three weeks.