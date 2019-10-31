Le'Veon Bell frustrated over usage with Jets, talks things over with Adam Gase

The New York Jets paid Le'Veon Bell as one of the top running backs in the game, but they haven't been using him as such. That's a problem Bell wanted to rectify this week. Bell, arguably the most talented player on the Jets offense, had just 11 touches in Sunday's 29-15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bell finished with eight carries for 23 yards and three catches for 12 yards, totaling just 35 yards on the afternoon as the Jets had 213 yards of offense.

If the Jets are going to win a football game, they are going to need to give Bell the football more than 11 times in a game. Bell vented his frustration to head coach Adam Gase over the lack of usage.

"We lost the game and I didn't feel like I was involved," Bell said, via ESPN"s Rich Cimini. "Plus, I feel like that was a game we kind of let go. I didn't want to say anything I would regret because I was angry at the time.

"I want to be one of the main reasons for helping the team win. I don't like not being used and we end up losing the game. I felt like I couldn't help my team out ... I want to help my team win. That's why I came here in the first place. I want to be involved and I want to help the team win games."

This has been a frustrating season for Bell in the first year after signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets. Bell has 108 carries for 349 yards in seven games just one touchdown, averaging a career-low 3.2 yards a carry. He also has 32 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.8 yards per catch. He doesn't have a rushing performance over 70 yards and a receiving game over 61.

The Jets offense has been extremely disappointing, ranking last in the NFL with 209.2 yards per game and 31st in scoring at 11.1 points per game. Their 3.8 yards per play average is last in the league, and they are 31st in the NFL with yards per carry (3.2) and rush yards per game (63.9). Those numbers should improve against a Miami Dolphins defense that allows 4.8 yards per carry and 160.4 rush yards a game.

Bell is looking past what happened last week. He and Gase have cleared the air.

"I'm not upset at all if I'm not touching the ball and we're winning, but we haven't been winning and I haven't been able to help," Bell said. "That's why I had to express a little bit, but we'll be fine."