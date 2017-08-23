Le'Veon Bell hints that he'll show up to Steelers camp on September 1

Star Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is still not in training camp. He's holding out, waiting for a new contract, and has yet to sign his franchise tag tender.

If a recent tweet is any indication, though, the Steelers will get him back in a little more than a week.

That sure seems like an indication that Bell will be showing up on September 1. That's the day after the Steelers' final preseason game and nine days before their season opener against the Browns.

According to NFL.com, this has been Bell's plan all along. "This has always been Le'Veon Bell's plan," Ian Rapoport said on Total Access. "Stay home, train in Florida. ... Let the Steelers get through the preseason, get through training camp in Latrobe, get back to Pittsburgh, play the three preseason games. Then he is set to show up, sign his $12.1 million franchise tender and play for his team. If this all sounds familiar, it's almost exactly what Eric Berry did with the Kansas City Chiefs last year."

If and when he returns, it'll be on the aforementioned $12.1 million franchise tag tender. That would make him the highest-paid running back in the league for the 2017 season -- by far. However, he's stated that he wants compensation like a No. 1 running back AND No. 2 receiver, given his role in Pittsburgh's offense. That is almost surely not going to happen now or later given the way the league values running backs these days, but at least he got to sit out preseason while making his point.