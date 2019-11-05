Le'Veon Bell knee injury is reportedly 'good,' no correlation to Jets running back signing

The New York Jets may have Le'Veon Bell for this week after all. New York signed running back Josh Adams from its practice squad, raising speculation that Bell may not be available for Sunday's game against the New York Giants due to a knee injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter squashed any speculation, reporting Bell's knee is "good" and the Jets signed Adams to their active roster to block another team from signing him off their practice squad.

Bell underwent an MRI on his knee Monday, following the Jets loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Adam Gase admitted he didn't know the severity of the injury until the results came in, but Bell's status for Sunday's game against the Giants looks much better than it did Monday.

Bell has 125 carries for 415 yards and a touchdown this season, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry in his first season with the Jets. He also has 40 catches for 242 yards and a touchdown. Bell received 25 touches in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, his most since 31 in a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The prior three weeks, Bell received just 15, 16 and 11 touches, which he discussed with Gase how he can receive more touches in the offense. The knee injury could limit Bell's touches in Week 10, but the Jets will have to see how this week of practice goes.

Adams, an undrafted free agent in 2018, has a track record of success in the NFL. Adams was the leading rusher for the Philadelphia Eagles last season with 511 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry in 14 games. Adams had a stretch in the middle of his rookie season where he had 72 carries for 366 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He finished the year with 37 carries for 99 yards, averaging 2.7 yards per carry. The Eagles cut Adams in September and the Jets signed him to their practice squad.

New York made sure it wasn't going to lose a young back in Adams, especially with the Jets at 1-7 and having an opportunity to evaluate their roster. Adams should earn a role in the offense over the next several weeks.