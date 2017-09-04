Le'Veon Bell officially signs $12.1M franchise tender, returns to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have their star running back back in the fold. The Steelers announced on Monday that Le'Veon Bell has officially signed his franchise tender and returned to the team.

Bell was franchise-tagged after failing to come to an agreement with the team on a long-term deal this offseason. The terms of his tag will pay him $12.1 million in guaranteed money this season, making him the highest-paid running back in the league by several million dollars.

He's reportedly been holding out for a deal that pays him as much as a No. 1 running back AND a No. 2 wide receiver, wanting a payday that reflects his role in the Steelers' offense. It's extraordinarily unlikely that a running back would get paid at that level in today's NFL, especially not one that has missed as many games as Bell over the last few years -- even if he is one of the very best players in the NFL when healthy.

Whatever the financial situation, the Steelers have to feel good about getting Bell back in time to start preparing for their Week 1 game against the Browns.