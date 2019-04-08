Le'Veon Bell posts heartfelt text from James Conner after Antonio Brown leaks message from JuJu Smith-Schuster

Antonio Brown's latest social media post about JuJu Smith-Schuster perplexed the internet, but it appears to have left Brown's former teammate, Steelers running back James Conner, grateful for the state of his relationship with Le'Veon Bell.

Not long after Brown posted an old direct message from Smith-Schuster, which was the latest shot fired in an ongoing feud that the new Raiders receiver started on Sunday, Bell posted a recent text from Conner. In the text, Conner told Bell that he was grateful for the way Bell handled last year's contract dispute with the Steelers, during which Conner more than adequately replaced Bell as the team's new running back. Conner also alluded to the drama between Brown and Smith-Schuster, saying "social media got dudes acting crazy."

Bell, who signed with the Jets in free agency after remaining away from the Steelers for the entirety of last season, wrote in his tweet that he loves Conner to death.

I usually don’t post private conversations...but this txt just hit me so differently...I love youu to death bro 🖤🙌🏾 @JamesConner_ #AllPositiveVibes pic.twitter.com/Bzwp9g5LO3 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) April 8, 2019

And that exchange right there between two players who could've had a contentious relationship after the drama of last season (to start the season as the starter, Conner needed Bell to hold out while Bell could've rooted for Conner to fail because it would've made Bell look more important to the Steelers) serves as an antithesis of the recent exchanges between Brown and Smith-Schuster. During last season, Conner revealed that Bell had been sending him texts of encouragement.

If you missed the drama between Brown and Smith-Schuster, it began Sunday when Brown tweeted that Smith-Schuster "fumbled" away the Steelers' season. While Brown wasn't wrong (Smith-Schuster's fumble in Week 16 did play a significant role in the Steelers missing the playoffs), he came across as jealous that Smith-Schuster won team MVP over Brown last season.

Smith-Schuster ended up replying, writing: "All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?"

On Monday, Brown posted an old direct message that Smith-Schuster sent to him during his days at USC. In that message, Smith-Schuster politely asked Brown for any advice. It's not clear why Brown felt like posting the message would make Smith-Schuster look bad. Instead, it had the opposite effect.

That's when Bell posted the text from Conner, which he appeared to send after Brown started the feud. Smith-Schuster has not responded to Brown's latest post yet. But he doesn't really need to. Brown might've been trying to take a shot at Smith-Schuster, but he ended up taking a shot at himself. If anyone needs to respond to the latest development in the feud, it's Brown.

Meanwhile, while Brown bickers with his replacement in Pittsburgh, Bell appears to be enjoying a healthy relationship with his replacement. Which makes sense. Bell ended up getting the contract he wanted from the Jets. Why should he be mad that Conner appears to be a worthy successor to his throne in Pittsburgh? At the same time, it's worth wondering why Brown, who got the trade and raise he wanted this offseason, cares so much about Smith-Schuster's success on a team for which he no longer plays.

It's funny. Back during Bell's holdout, he was portrayed by some as a distraction. It's now beginning to look increasingly like Brown might've been the biggest distraction all along.