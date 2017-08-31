Le'Veon Bell raps about wanting $17 million a season

Le'Veon Bell apparently wants the same contract as Antonio Brown.

On Wednesday, Bell responded to Brown's Snapchat that included Brown and linebacker Bud Dupree lobbying for Bell to return to the team. You can see both Brown's Snapchat and Bell's rap/response blow.

"AB, I see you cuz," Bell rapped. "Are you aware why I’m not at practice? Ima need 17, cuz 26 is savage. They say the franchise should be enough…"

Bell was obviously alluded to Brown's contract extension that he signed in February that will pay him an average of $17 million a season.

Bell did tweet the following with regard to his response to Brown's Snapchat.

my response to @Bud_Dupree diss via snapchat ...still waitin to hear your next diss Bud...btw ppl, we are teammates and we like having fun.. https://t.co/OpZXjDPi16 — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) August 30, 2017

While whether Bell's contract comments were serious is anyone's guess, one thing that is certain is that Bell will make his long-awaited return to the team on Friday, where the focus surrounding Bell can finally be back on football.