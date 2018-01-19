Le'Veon Bell reportedly blew off Steelers' walkthrough before Jaguars loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers' season unexpectedly came to an early conclusion last weekend when they lost -- at home -- to the underdog Jacksonville Jaguars.

Their attention now must turn to the offseason, and surely one of their top priorities will be bringing star running back Le'Veon Bell back into the fold. One issue with that: Bell has zero interest in playing another season on the franchise tag. He said that he would consider sitting out the season or even retiring if he was tagged again. He was apparently pretty unhappy about his contract situation throughout this season, though he did say after the Steelers' season came to an end that he "definitely" wants to be back in Pittsburgh next year. (Some mixed messages there, Le'Veon.)

Before that game, Bell showed his commitment to the team by ... showing up super late to both the pregame walkthrough and the game itself. According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Tomlin wants players and coaches to report to the locker room two hours before kickoff for games. That was continually ignored by both players and a coach or two. Not only did Bell arrive much later than that for the playoff game against Jacksonville (as well as one coach), he missed practically the entire Saturday walk-through the day before, showing up about five minutes before practice ended.

So, that's not great.

Things definitely need to get worked out between Bell and the team at some point this offseason. It seems unlikely that the Steelers will meet his sky-high asking price of being paid like a No. 1 running back AND No. 2 wide receiver, but maybe they can come to an agreeable deal at some point that makes Bell highly-paid enough where he feels appropriately compensated for his workload and production, but does not cripple the team's cap situation.