Le'Veon Bell reportedly vetoed Steelers deal; agent denies having agreement

It appears that there was some major suspense in the Steelers front office during the final hours of the team's negotiation with running back Le'Veon Bell.

After Bell was hit with the franchise tag in March, the two sides had until July 17 to work out a long-term deal, and apparently, that deal actually got done. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bell's agent agreed to terms on a five-year deal that would have kept the running back in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.

However, before Bell could sign the contract, he decided it wasn't good enough and "nixed" it at the last minute, according to the Post-Gazette. Bell's decision apparently left the Steelers "baffled."

If that's how things went down, that could explain why the Steelers have been so frustrated with their star running back. On the other hand, Bell's agent, Adisa Bakari claims that's not how the negotiation went down at all.

Le'Veon Bell's agent Adisa Bakari said he and client never had any agreement with Steelers. "All stories to contrary are false," he said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2017

Either way, this has turned into an ugly situation for both parties involved.

The Steelers aren't usually a team that airs their dirty laundry out in public, but they've been pretty displeased with the fact that Bell never showed up to training camp (the team's final practice of camp was on Friday).

Last week, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin admitted that he wasn't feeling to too optimistic about the situation with Bell.

"I'm not comfortable. I think it would be naïve to be comfortable," Tomlin said on Aug. 11, via the Steelers' official website. "If somebody is not here working and developing in the formal ways that we subscribe, then there are potential consequences for that. Consequences for him individually. There are consequences for us collectively. So, no I'm not (comfortable)."

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert also sounded disappointed that Bell didn't report for camp.

"It's beneficial for everybody to be in camp," Colbert said. "I'll argue that consistently. Training camp is important for the growth and preparedness to be ready to play this game opening week."

If Bell did turn down an offer that his agent hammered out, he apparently turned down some big bucks. Back in July, NFL.com reported that the deal was worth roughly $60 million over five years. The new contract would have also included $30 million in guaranteed money through the first two years and a total of $42 million through three years.

Although Bell never specifically talked numbers, he did mention that he turned down the Steelers' offer because he didn't want to devalue the running back market.

"The running back market definitely took a hit, and I can't be the guy who continues to let it take a hit," Bell said. "We do everything. We block, we run, we catch the ball. Our value isn't where it needs to be. I'm taking it upon myself to open up some eyes and show the position is more valuable."

If Bell had accepted the contract, his $12 million average annual salary would've blown the next closest running back contracts out of the water. Bell would've been pulling in roughly $4 million more than Devonta Freeman ($8.25 million per year) and LeSean McCoy ($8 million per year), the two running backs with the biggest multi-year deals in the NFL right now.

One of Bell's former teammates in Pittsburgh, Ike Taylor, says that Bell shot down the deal because he wants to be paid $15 million per year. Basically, Bell wants to be paid as a No. 1 running back and a No. 2 wide receiver because that's in line with the numbers he puts up on the field. Bell was the Steelers' second leading receiver in 2016 with 75 catches for 616 yards and two touchdowns.

If Bell was demanding $15 million per year, you can't blame the Steelers for balking at the price. Bell's agent was probably dumbfounded when his client decided to turn down the deal he worked out on July 17.

Despite the fact that he turned down $12 million per year, Bell said back in July that he's not "greedy."

"I'm not a real greedy guy. I don't play football just for money or things like that," Bell said, via ESPN.com. "I just want to be valued. Wherever it is -- whether its $15 million or lower or higher, whatever it is - I think we will get to an agreement eventually."

The only agreement Bell will be making this year is for the one-year franchise tender. Once Bell reports to Pittsburgh and signs that, he'll be paid a total of $12.12 million for the 2017 season. Although Bell is expected to report before Week 1, no one seems to know when he'll actually show up.